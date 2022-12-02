Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency holding talks with investors, SMEs

By Trend

Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) is holding talks with investors, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) specializing in the renewable energy sector, Deputy Director of AREA Kamran Huseynov said on December 1, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during the panel session within the 18th Annual Meeting of the International Network for Small and Medium Enterprises (INSME) on ‘Empowering SMEs, economic diversification and green growth’, held in Baku.

"The last two years have been productive for us in terms of renewable energy development," he noted.

Speaking about the problems faced by SMEs in the world, AREA’s deputy director noted that they include regulation of the legal framework, the support mechanism and incentives, and another problem is financial aspects.