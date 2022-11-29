Azerbaijan, Algeria ink accord on oil & gas cooperation

By Azernews

Azerbaijan and Algeria have signed a document on the cooperation in the oil and gas field, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by Algeria's Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab and Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during the latter's visit to Algeria.

Parviz Shahbazov stressed that the friendly relations between the two countries are being bolstered with energy.

"We had a fruitful meeting with Mohamed Arkab, the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, and signed a document on the cooperation between our countries on oil and gas field. The friendly relations between #Azerbaijan and #Algeria are being strengthened with #energy," the minister tweeted.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is paying a visit to Algeria. Within the visit, which will last till November 30, bilateral meetings will be held between the minister and a number of Algerian officials. The parties are expected to discuss the opportunities for expanding the cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria were established on April 22, 1994. Azerbaijani president signed a decree, dated November 28, 2014, on ensuring the activities of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Algeria. Algeria opened a diplomatic office in Azerbaijan in January 2015.

In total, four documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Algeria. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.3 million in 2021.