Azerbaijan to expand co-op with Vietnam in oil industry, renewables

By Trend

The discussions on the expansion of the cooperation with Vietnamese companies in the fields of oil refining and renewable energy were held during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, with the delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the creation of a 'green energy' zone on the liberated territories was also discussed.

"The importance of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation was mentioned during the meeting. The implementation of the protocol adopted during the last meeting, as well as the further prospects for bilateral relations in the energy sector were assessed. In addition, the sides agreed to hold the next meeting in the near future," said the statement.

During the meeting, it was also mentioned that Azerbaijan and Vietnam are located on the historical Silk Road and that the existing international transport infrastructure as well as the North-South, East-West Transport Corridors can contribute to the development of economic, commercial, and transit relations between the two countries.