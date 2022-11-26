TODAY.AZ / Business

Director general of Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port talks delivery volume growth

26 November 2022 [15:27] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan intends to become a link between Europe and Asia, Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov said at the conference "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security, and Economy" on November 25, Trend reports.

According to him, the Alat Free Economic Zone and the Baku International Sea Trade Port will play a crucial role in this regard.

"Our development strategy is aimed at establishing a sustainable green corridor. The delivery volume through the port has recently increased by 20 percent," Ziyadov added.

