Azerbaijan already a regional hub - Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria

By Trend

Azerbaijan is already a regional transport hub for two reasons - the coronavirus pandemic and the situation in Ukraine, said Associate Professor of the Higher School of Security and Economics, a member of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria Teodor Detchev at an international conference held under the motto "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" in Baku at ADA University, Trend reports.

"The first reason is the coronavirus pandemic, as a result of which the value of the Aktau-Baku and Turkmenbashi-Baku routes increased. The second reason is the situation in Ukraine, which has caused the North Route to simply not be used anymore since the exit of ships from Russian ports is not operated by anyone. Therefore, cargo flow was redirected to Azerbaijan. In this situation, the Azerbaijani leadership reacted very wisely and adequately to these changes," said Detchev.

He noted that the East-West Corridor, which is also recognized as the Middle Route, crosses with the North-South Corridor, and this already makes Azerbaijan a transport hub.