Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan plan to increase mutual trade up to $1 billion - ambassador

By Trend

The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade turnover reached $369 million in the first eight months of 2022, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov said, Trend reports citing the 'Kazinform' International News Agency.

"The trade turnover of our countries declined due to the COVID pandemic's negative impact on the global economy. It is gratifying to have seen a significant increase since 2021. Thus, Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade activity totaled around $300 million by the end of 2021," the ambassador said.

As he noted, during the official visit of Kazakhstan's president to Azerbaijan, the heads of both states announced the objective for reaching $1 billion in mutual trade in the foreseeable future.