Number of operations through Azerbaijani e-commerce platform announced

By Trend





The overall number of successful operations done through the electronic commerce platform exceeds 186,000, the Founder and Director of the Epoint start-up, Zeynal Karimzade told Trend.

The average amount of the operations is 62 manat ($36.4).

"Our company's specialization is technological solutions, systems of business optimization, e-commerce, and non-cash settlements," said Karimzade.

He noted that the overall turnover of the platform exceeds 11.5 million manat ($6.7 million), while the overall number of registered clients is 280.

Karimzade added that the Epoint startup has been granted the right to participate in the "505 Global" acceleration program.

"The "505 Global" program is included in the top 3 worldwide acceleration programs. The program is valuable for its three-month mentor program and the exchange of ideas with other teams from all over the world, as well as for the experience and advice of the program representatives," he said.

He said that the investment in participants' projects is realized within the program. Furthermore, there is an opportunity to become acquainted with venture funds on a global scale.