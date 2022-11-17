Istanbul Commerce University provides training for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

By Trend

A protocol foreseeing collaboration in the field of training and the organization of courses was signed between Istanbul Commerce University and the Association of Clubs and Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBSKA), Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

A delegation of representatives of the Association as well as its President, Nigar Aleskerova, had a meeting at Istanbul Commerce University with its rector, Prof. Dr. Yucel Ogurlu. Vice President Elchin Aykach Alp and Hanifi Parlar, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development (SEM), were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, a protocol for collaboration was signed between the University and Association. According to the protocol, SEM is going to provide training via distance learning in the Academy of Entrepreneurship established by the Association, and participants of the training are going to receive a certificate verified by Istanbul Commerce University.

Moreover, the agreement provides the organization of online and offline seminars, training, and programs of professional development in Istanbul and Baku in order to increase the entrepreneurial and financial literacy and skills of the members-entrepreneurs of the Association.

President of the Association, Nigar Aleskerova, expressed satisfaction with collaboration with Istanbul Commerce University, which has a successful history and educational infrastructure in Turkiye.

At the ceremony, Yucel Ogurlu noted that the University is glad to contribute to the collaboration with institutions and organizations of fraternal Azerbaijan.

The mentioned protocol's term is one year, and it is going to be updated automatically with the consent of the parties.

The agreement on the official media partnership between TurkicWorld and Istanbul Commerce University was reached on October 25, 2022.