15th meeting of International Sovereign Fund Forum to be held in Madrid

By Trend

The 15th meeting of the International Sovereign Fund Forum will be held next year in Madrid, Advisor to the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) Bahruz Bahramov said on November 15 at a briefing dedicated to the opening of the 14th meeting of the International Sovereign Funds Forum (IFSF) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bahramov, about 50 representatives of more than 35 financial and development institutions are taking part in the annual meeting of the IFSF, chaired by SOFAZ.

Bahramov noted that the IFSF is an international organization created to establish and promote common standards of activity, which unites sovereign funds representing 32 countries, 37 full participants and 9 partners.

The IFSF was established at a meeting of the international working group of sovereign funds, held on April 5-6, 2009, to exchange views on the common interests of sovereign wealth funds and to assist in the development of their activities.

The first official meeting of the forum was held in Baku on October 8-9, 2009.