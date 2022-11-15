TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani manat exchange rate to global currencies for November 15

15 November 2022 [11:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the manat to the U.S. dollar and euro for November 15, 2022, is 1.7 and 1.75, respectively, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The manat rate to other global currencies for Tuesday according to the CBA:

Currencies

1 U.S. dollar

USD

1,7

1 euro

EUR

1,7545

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,1382

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0,0105

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0,6731

1 Brazilian real

BRL

0,3192

1 UAE dirham

AED

0,4628

1 South African rand

ZAR

0,0984

100 South Korean won

KRW

0,1286

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0,0722

100 Chilean perso

CLP

0,1906

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0,2411

1 Danish krone

DKK

0,2359

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0,6265

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0,217

1 Indian rupee

INR

0,0209

1 pound sterling

GBP

1,9994

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0,0109

100 Iranian rial

IRR

0,004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0,1621

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,7992

1 Israeli new shekel

ILS

0,4953

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,277

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,5224

1 Kazakhstani tenge

KZT

0,0037

1 Kyrgyzstani som

KGS

0,0202

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0,1119

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0,3706

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0,0879

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0,0888

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0,0697

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0,1694

100 Uzbekistani som

UZS

0,0152

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0,3724

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0,0279

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,2381

1 Saudi Arabian riyal

SAR

0,4523

1 SDR (Special Drawing Right)

XDR

2,2248

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0,0914

1 New Taiwan dollar

TWD

0,0548

1 Tajikistani somoni

TJS

0,167

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0,4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0,0463

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,2108

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,0378


