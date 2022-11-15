Azerbaijani manat exchange rate to global currencies for November 15

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the manat to the U.S. dollar and euro for November 15, 2022, is 1.7 and 1.75, respectively, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The manat rate to other global currencies for Tuesday according to the CBA:
Currencies
1 U.S. dollar
USD
1,7
1 euro
EUR
1,7545
1 Australian dollar
AUD
1,1382
1 Argentine peso
ARS
0,0105
1 Belarusian ruble
BYN
0,6731
1 Brazilian real
BRL
0,3192
1 UAE dirham
AED
0,4628
1 South African rand
ZAR
0,0984
100 South Korean won
KRW
0,1286
1 Czech koruna
CZK
0,0722
100 Chilean perso
CLP
0,1906
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
0,2411
1 Danish krone
DKK
0,2359
1 Georgian lari
GEL
0,6265
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
0,217
1 Indian rupee
INR
0,0209
1 pound sterling
GBP
1,9994
100 Indonesian rupiah
IDR
0,0109
100 Iranian rial
IRR
0,004
1 Swedish krona
SEK
0,1621
1 Swiss franc
CHF
1,7992
1 Israeli new shekel
ILS
0,4953
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
1,277
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
5,5224
1 Kazakhstani tenge
KZT
0,0037
1 Kyrgyzstani som
KGS
0,0202
100 Lebanese pound
LBP
0,1119
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
0,3706
1 Mexican peso
MXN
0,0879
1 Moldovan leu
MDL
0,0888
1 Egyptian pound
EGP
0,0697
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
0,1694
100 Uzbekistani som
UZS
0,0152
1 Polish zloty
PLN
0,3724
1 Russian ruble
RUB
0,0279
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
1,2381
1 Saudi Arabian riyal
SAR
0,4523
1 SDR (Special Drawing Right)
XDR
2,2248
1 Turkish lira
TRY
0,0914
1 New Taiwan dollar
TWD
0,0548
1 Tajikistani somoni
TJS
0,167
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
0,4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
UAH
0,0463
100 Japanese yen
JPY
1,2108
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
1,0378