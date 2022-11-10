Azerbaijan, Turkiye eye co-op expansion in trade, economy, education

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, Chorum Municipality Chairman H. Ibrahim Ashgyn, H?T?T University Rector prof. Dr. Ali Osman Ozturk and members of the Majlis of Chorum municipality visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the parties discussed mutual activities and cooperation issues. In this regard, the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the trade, economic and educational fields was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by MUSIAD Azerbaijan Board Chairman Rashad Jabirli, Deputy Chairman Sait Yinanch, members of the Board Hussein Yapar, Osman Yagubov, and Yusuf Huseynov.

Additionally, the sides eyed the creation of a working group within the framework of expanding cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability, and prosperity through establishing new transport routes.

The two countries set up a goal of bringing the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries keen on involvement in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.