Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $98.35 per barrel, up by $2.17 (2.25 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $100.87 per barrel, while the minimum price was $95.5.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $96.2 per barrel this week, growing by $2.24 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.81 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.34 .

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $68.83 per barrel this week, which was $1.31 (1.94 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.8 per barrel, while the minimum price – $67.35.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $95.86 per barrel this week, thus rising by $2.88 (2.88 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $98.73 per barrel, while the minimum price – $92.85 .

Oil grade/date October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $95.50 $97.57 $99.54 $98.26 $100.87 $98.35 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $93.34 $95.49 $97.45 $96.21 $98.81 $96.26 Urals (EX NOVO) $67.35 $67.92 $69.9 $68.17 $70.8 $68.83 Brent Dated $92.85 $94.93 $97 $95.81 $98.73 $95.86

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 7)