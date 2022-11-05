Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss expansion of business relations

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Malaysia have discussed opportunities for cooperation and expansion of ties between the business communities, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Malaysian International Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Haji Muhamad Amin Fahmi Bin Solahuddin. The meeting took place within the framework of the MUSIAD EXPO 2022 exhibition underway in Istanbul.

The 19th exhibition MUSIAD EXPO has kicked off in Istanbul, Turkiye on November 2 and will run till November 5. The exhibition is attended by more than 600 companies working in 24 different sectors. Some 13 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs present their products and services, under the support program of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), at the exhibition.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia were established on April 5, 1993. Eight documents have been signed between the two countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $7.7 million in 2021.