Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss energy cooperation dev't

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed the current states and prospects for energy cooperation development, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkmenistan's Ambassador Gurbanmamet Elyasov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the importance of the memorandum of understanding on the joint exploration, development, and exploitation of hydrocarbon resources at the Dostlug field.

They also underlined the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation in the relevant sector between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were established on June 9, 1992. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan was opened on October 18, 2002, and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan was opened on October 18, 2002.

In total, 108 documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $105 million in 2021.