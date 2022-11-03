Azerbaijani oil prices surge

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.97 on November 2 compared to the previous price, amounting to $99.54 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 2 amounted to $97.45 per barrel, also up by $1.96 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.9 per barrel on November 2, growing by $1.98 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.07 compared to the previous price and made up $97 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 3)