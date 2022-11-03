Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss co-op prospects in financial & banking sectors

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed possibilities for future cooperation between the financial and banking sectors of the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Central Bank Board Chairman Taleh Kazimov, Pakistan's Ambassador Bilal Hayee, and NBP Baku (which is under liquidation) General Manager Sheikh Ahtsham Ahmed.

"Today we met with Bilal Hayee (@BilalHayee), Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan and Sheikh Ahtsham Ahmed (@ahtshamahmed), General Manager of the NBP Baku (under liquidation). We expressed our gratitude for activities of the branch and discussed possibilities for future cooperation between financial and banking sectors of #Pakistan and #Azerbaijan during the meeting," Taleh Kazimov tweeted.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.