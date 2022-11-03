More enterprises obtain resident status at Aghdam Industrial Park

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Four more entrepreneurship entities have obtained resident status at the Aghdam Industrial Park, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that the number of residents at the Aghdam Industrial Park has reached 11.

Mikayil Jabbarov added that more than 250 permanent jobs will be created in four enterprises with a total investment volume of nearly AZN27 million ($15.8m).

"Four entrepreneurship entities have obtained the status of a resident in Aghdam #IndustrialPark, and thus, the number of residents has reached 11. More than 250 permanent jobs will be created in 4 enterprises (Rail Trans Service LLC, Mister Decor LLC, Almet Holding CJSC and Eel Electric LLC) with the total #investment volume of nearly 27 mln. ?," Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

Azerbaijan has five industrial zones, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term development of the non-oil sector, creating and expanding new production areas in the country through the use of innovative technologies, and expanding the export map of these products.

The establishment of industrial parks is one of the areas with a high potential for innovative economic development. Decrees were signed to establish the Aghdam Industrial Park (May 28, 2021) and the Araz Valley Economic Zone (October 4, 2021) in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The creation of the Industrial Park is underway under the general plan in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones and will have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises. The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park. It is planned to open enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, and produce canned fruits and vegetables.