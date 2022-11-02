Azerbaijan's Central Bank puts short-term notes up for auction

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on November 2, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, seven investors submitted 12 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 42.5 million manat ($25 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.7 manat or $58.64 (3.85 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 30, 2022.