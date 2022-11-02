Azerbaijan exploring int'l experience for transitioning to 5G technology – ministry

By Trend





Azerbaijan is exploring international experience for transitioning to 5G technology, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the statement, the ministry is holding a seminar on "Launch of new-generation mobile communication networks (IMT2020/5G)" jointly with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The seminar is supposed to address ICT technological trends, including 5G technology, its application strategies, business models, 5G frequency bands, telecom infrastructure sharing, and network rationalization, as well as the international expertise for the transition to 5G technology.

The seminar will last until November 3, 2022.