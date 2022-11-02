Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 17 pct

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

In January-September 2022, Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 17 percent, Azernews reports per the October export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

In the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan's exports totaled $29.5 billion, including $2.1 billion in the non-oil sector.

Carbamide came in first with $163.5 million in non-oil exports, followed by cotton yarn with $147.1 million and tomatoes with $134.3 million.

Russia ranked first with $602.2 million in non-oil product exports in January-September, followed by Turkiye with $511.6 million and Georgia with $144.6 million.

During the normalization process, exports amounted to $3.3 billion in September 2022, with non-oil exports amounting to $231.2 million. In addition, food exports increased by 7.4 percent and amounted to $49.7 million, while non-food exports increased by 1.7 percent to $181.6 million.

Russia ranked first with $74.6 million in non-oil product exports in September, followed by Turkiye with $20.5 million and Georgia with $18.5 million. Other primary forms of polymerization ($21.4 million) is first on the list of non-oil exports, followed by carbamide ($21.3 million) and gold ($18.4 million).

The export review also included data on export orders received by azexport.az portal. As a result, the portal received orders totaling $356.3 million from January to September 2022. In September 2022, the value of export orders received by azexport.az was $35.1 million. It should be noted that the portal received $3 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and September 30, 2021.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in October 2022 was $19.7 million.

The purpose of the export review is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets, and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.