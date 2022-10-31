Azerbaijan, Germany eye opportunities for joint co-op

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed opportunities for joint cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Germany's Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade Federal Managing Director Urs Unkauf.

"Meeting with Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade of #Germany @BWA_Vorstand and fruitful exchange about possible synergies with the KOBIA @smbgovaz," Orkhan Mammadov tweeted.

Azerbaijan and Germany established diplomatic relations on February 20, 1992. On September 2, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Western Europe, in Germany, while on September 22, 1992, Germany established its embassy in Azerbaijan. The two countries are successfully cooperating in various fields of economy. Azerbaijan is the main economic and trade partner of Germany in the South Caucasus.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.2 billion in 2021.