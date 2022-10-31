Baku, Helsinki eye cooperation dev’t in smart industry & smart city sectors

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Helsinki have discussed the development of cooperation with Finnish companies with experience in the smart industry and smart city sectors, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov and a delegation led by Finnish Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary of State for external economic relations Nina Vaskunlahti.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of economic relations between the two countries and the promotion of trade and investment.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 24, 1992.

In total, five documents were signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Finland. Over 10 Finnish companies have been operating in Azerbaijan in sectors such as industry, trade, construction, and services. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $25.8 million in 2021.