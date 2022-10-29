Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
October 17
1.7
October 24
1.7
October 18
1.7
October 25
1.7
October 19
1.7
October 26
1.7
October 20
1.7
October 27
1.7
October 21
1.7
October 28
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0236 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0258 manat and amounted to 1.6913 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
October 17
1.6555
October 24
1.6741
October 18
1.6763
October 25
1.6796
October 19
1.6727
October 26
1.6926
October 20
1.6625
October 27
1.7125
October 21
1.6606
October 28
1.6977
Average weekly
1.6655
Average weekly
1.6913
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0275 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
October 17
0.0271
October 24
0.0276
October 18
0.0274
October 25
0.0276
October 19
0.0275
October 26
0.0276
October 20
0.0275
October 27
0.0276
October 21
0.0276
October 28
0.0272
Average weekly
0.0274
Average weekly
0.0275
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0914 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
October 17
0.0915
October 24
0.0914
October 18
0.0915
October 25
0.0914
October 19
0.0915
October 26
0.0914
October 20
0.0915
October 27
0.0914
October 21
0.0914
October 28
0.0914
Average weekly
0.0915
Average weekly
0.0914