CIS countries to complete draft Agreement on free trade in services

By Trend

The CIS countries will complete the draft Agreement on free trade in services, establishment, activities, and investments, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said, speaking on the meeting results of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Astana on October 28, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

Smailov emphasized the signing of an Agreement on Prevention and Response to Public Health Emergencies, adoption of the One Health Action Plan against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), and approval of Action Plan in Field of CIS Humanitarian Cooperation for 2023-2024.

"The meeting addressed several issues on scientific, technical, innovation, and technological cooperation, digital transformation of the chemical industry, as well as radio navigation. The heads of government adopted a number of conceptual and policy documents to foster collaboration in these areas," Smailov emphasized.

He added that the Council also considered and decided on financial and budgetary issues related to the financing of Commonwealth bodies and other activities for 2023.

"Kazakhstan is satisfied with the results of today's event. We're confident that this meeting will be another step towards strengthening cooperation for the benefit of our states and peoples," he concluded.

The regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government is supposed to be held in Sochi in June 2023.