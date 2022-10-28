Azerbaijani parliament to consider exempting import of raw materials for activity in liberated areas from customs duties

By Trend

Import of raw and other materials for activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be exempt from customs duties, Trend reports on October 28.

This issue was reflected in the amendments to the law "On customs tariff", which has been discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The bill envisions the exemption of the import of raw and other materials in the production areas of registered residents in the liberated territories from customs duties since January 1, 2023, for 10 years. The list of materials will be approved by the relevant executive authority.

Amendments to the law were recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.