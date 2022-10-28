Azerbaijan reveals volume of returned or recycled products in import-export operations process

By Trend

As a result of measures to ensure food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary control in the process of import-export operations, it was decided to return or recycle 3,620 tons and 20,460 units of products, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FSA) Goshgar Tahmazli said during today's press conference, Trend reports on October 27.

He informed that the list of recycled products includes 1,760 kilograms of cereals and legumes, 171 tons of fruits and vegetables, 66 tons of seeds, 340 kilograms of flour confectionery products, 5,107 kilograms of various food products and 29,405 units of biologically active food additives.

"In accordance with the requirements arising from the new law on food security, countries, exporting food products to Azerbaijan were provided with official information. An assessment of the food systems of these countries has begun. I also note that serious measures are being taken to prevent the import of products that don't have to mark in Azerbaijan language to the country," Tahmazli said.