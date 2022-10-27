Baku plays host to 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum

By Ayya Lmahamad

The 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and a number of other high-ranking officials are participating in the forum.

The participants in the forum are expected to discuss issues of mutual economic cooperation, transport, and economic issues, challenges facing countries, global problems, and climate change, as well as the role of green technologies and digitalization in their solution.

Moreover, special sessions on "The new realities of commodity and energy markets", "Azerbaijan - a major hub for Eurasian economic cooperation and its prospects for relations with the EU and EAEU", "Natural gas - a key resource for the economy of the future", "New logistics and transport routes", "The role of technological revolution and green economy in global economic and security development", "New threats to food security and opportunities for agro-industrial development", etc, are expected to be held within the forum.

The forum is taking place on October 27-28.