Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan among top suppliers of fast moving consumer goods to retail chains

By Trend

According to the survey of the Retail Companies Association of Russia, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan entered the top five supplying countries of food and non-food retail chains,Trend reports via the association.

Another key destinations for imports of FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) to retail chains were China, Turkiye, and South Korea.

According to the association, Uzbekistan’s share in the supply of goods has increased over the past year from 3 percent to 8 percent.

Uzbekistan supplies chains with clothes, household goods, fruits and vegetables, while Azerbaijan with fruits and vegetables.