Azerbaijan, South Africa eye boosting trade, economic ties

Azerbaijan and South Africa discussed the possibilities of using the existing potential to expand trade and economic relations, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli and South African International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the possibilities of boosting cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, and other issues of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of South Africa were established on April 29, 1992. There is a working group on inter-parliamentary relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of South Africa.

In total, three agreements were signed between the two countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5.5 million in 2021.

The main products exported from Azerbaijan to South Africa include kerosene fuel for jet engines, spare parts for electric transformers, and other parts of liquid and gas measuring devices and equipment. The main products imported to Azerbaijan from South Africa include coconut, pineapple, avocado, orange, mandarin, grapefruit, grape, pear, quince, peach, plum, and fish, as well as wire, mineral eskolaite, and other gold and ferrous metal structures.