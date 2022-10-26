Japanese delegation visits Azerbaijan to explore possibilities of Middle Corridor

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A Japanese delegation visited Azerbaijan to explore the possibilities of the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov held a meeting with the delegation. The meeting was attended by representatives of Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Japanese companies, and the embassy of Japan.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahman Hummatov gave extensive information about the possibilities of the Middle Corridor. He noted that in addition to the development of physical infrastructure, it is necessary to take measures such as harmonization of tariff policy, facilitation of border crossing procedures, and digitalization of the corridor.

The deputy minister added that together with Turkiye and Georgia, efforts have been stepped up to complete the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, which is of vital importance in the Middle Corridor, and to consistently increase the throughput capacity.

Moreover, Rahman Hummatov spoke about the importance of the Zangazur Corridor.

“The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will serve to expand international transport links,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that the digitalization of the Middle Corridor is one of the most important means in terms of transparency in transit traffic and ensuring equal conditions for carriers.

Additionally, he underlined that reciprocal visits serve to further enhance cooperation in the field of transport between the two countries.

The parties expressed confidence that the Middle Corridor will become a competitive, intensively used route with joint efforts and efficient cooperation of the countries located along the corridor.

The Middle Corridor or Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is a vital trans-Eurasian corridor that runs through the South Caucasus. The route begins in Southeast Asia and China and travels to Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It is one of the new Silk Road routes, the Middle Corridor of the One Belt, One Road project. During the crisis, this transport corridor proved to be the most profitable, safest, reliable, and stable. As a result, this corridor is attracting the attention of an increasing number of exporters and importers.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on September 7, 1992. On October 12, 2005, the embassy of Azerbaijan in Japan was opened, while the embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan was opened on January 21, 2000.

Azerbaijan and Japan are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. Japanese companies in Azerbaijan work in oil and gas as well as in the agricultural sectors. During the entire period of cooperation between the two countries, Japan has invested $7.1 billion in Azerbaijan. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $274.8 million in 2021.

We should also note that 2022 is the “Year of friendship between Azerbaijan and Japan”.