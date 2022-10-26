Minister: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan fraternal countries, strategic partners & allies

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are friendly and fraternal countries as well as strategic partners and allies, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

"#Azerbaijan and #Kazakhstan are friendly and fraternal countries as well as strategic partners and allies. We congratulate Kazakhstan on its national holiday - the #RepublicDay, and wish peace and prosperity," Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

Speaking at the event dedicated to the Republic Day of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Parviz Shahbazov stated that the volume of Azerbaijan's investments in Kazakhstan has reached $204 million.

"The volume of Kazakhstan's investments in Azerbaijan has reached $100 million, and the volume of bilateral trade for eight months amounted to $369 million," he said.

He stressed that cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors, in the Middle Corridor project, and other joint investment projects allow bringing the relations to a new level.

The minister also noted that the declaration on strengthening relations, as well as 20 documents, signed during the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Baku, form a solid basis for the further development of bilateral relations.

Stressing that Kazakhstan has always supported the fair position of Azerbaijan, the minister added that Kazakhstan is currently participating in projects for the restoration of the liberated territories.

Moreover, Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov stated that the declaration on strengthening bilateral relations raised the partnership between the two countries to a new level.

"We see great potential for the development of bilateral relations in various sectors. All opportunities for reinforcing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation are identified in the documents signed during the president's visit," he said.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have long been close allies, he added that currently the task is set to bring the trade turnover to $1 billion.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services, and Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market. Azerbaijan's investments in the Kazakh non-oil sector from 1995 to 2021 amounted to more than $200 million, while Kazakhstan's investments in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector totaled about $100 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $135.7 million in 2021.