Azerbaijan talks long queue of cargo trucks on border with Russia

By Trend

A long queue of cargo trucks has been observed at Azerbaijan's Samur customs post of the General Customs Department for Northern Territories on the border with Russia, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee told Trend on October 25.

According to the committee, there is no problem with the departure of cars through the export control line at the Samur customs post, and in accordance with the number of the other party’s releases, the passage of trucks is ensured.

Currently, the Samur customs post is working in an enhanced mode and all necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the congestion of cargo trucks. The relevant structures of the State Customs Committee are negotiating with the Russian side to speed up the process of crossing the border.