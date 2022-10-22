Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.38 on October 21 compared to the previous price, amounting to $94.74 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 21 amounted to $91.6 per barrel, down by $2.55 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.84 per barrel on October 21, lower by 47 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.24 compared to the previous price and made up $91.45 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 22)