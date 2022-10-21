Azerbaijan's Caspian Cable Systems LLC eyes exporting cable products

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Caspian Cable Systems LLC plans to export the manufactured cable, the company's Executive Director Elnur Badalov told Trend.

According to him, the annual production capacity of internet cable in 2021 totaled 12 million meters, while electric cables – eight million meters.

"A total of 40 percent of the raw materials for our products are locally produced, while the rest 60 percent are imported from Iran, Türkiye, China, and EU countries (Italy, Germany). So, the company mainly imports non-flammable wires, fire-resistant plastic, as well as some other materials that are not manufactured in Azerbaijan," Badalov said.

As he noted, the company eyes enhancing production capacity, as well as the range of products.

"Would also like to note that the manufactured cable is currently used in the construction of Karabakh infrastructure. In 2021, the Caspian Cable Systems LLC made two million-meter cable for the Azerbaijani ministry to create a communication line in Karabakh," the executive director added.

The company is engaged in producing internet cable, fire, TV and other fire-resistant cables that don't emit hazardous waste when heated and contacting with fire.