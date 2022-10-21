Azerbaijan, Moldova ink MoU on labour, employment, social protection co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Moldova have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the labor, employment, and social protection sectors, Azernews reports.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijani Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev and Moldovan Labour and Social Protection Minister Marcel Spatar.

The document envisages the implementation of preventive measures to ensure safe and healthy working conditions in the workplace, improvement of control over compliance with relevant legislation and the requirements of labor legislation in this field, employment and social protection of the population, organization of vocational training for the unemployed and job seekers, expanding employment opportunities for vulnerable groups, etc.

After the signing of the document, the ministers expressed confidence that the newly signed memorandum will play an important role in the development of cooperation between the two countries in the labor, employment, and social protection sectors.

Noting that relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova are constantly developing, Sahil Babayev highlighted that 63 cooperation documents, signed during the last period, allow for expanding relations.

Moreover, the minister noted that the relations between the two countries also cover the social sector, and spoke about active cooperation between Azerbaijan’s State Fund for Social Protection and Moldova’s National Fund of Social Insurance.

He also stressed that there is a great potential for expanding relations and sharing experiences between ministries.

For his turn, Marcel Spatar stated that Moldova is interested in constantly expanding relations with Azerbaijan. Expressing his belief that cooperation between the two countries in the social sector will continue to expand, he noted that his current visit is also aimed at this goal.

Additionally, the minister said that during the visit, he became acquainted with the DOST center, noting the intention to apply the concept of DOST in Moldova.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 29, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova was opened on October 5, 2005, while the embassy of Moldova in Azerbaijan was opened on November 1, 2005.

The trade relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $6.2 million in 2021.