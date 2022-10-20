Polish companies to present their business abilities in Azerbaijan - Ambassador

By Trend

Polish companies are going to present their business abilities tomorrow in Azerbaijan, Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski told Trend.

“Today was a great opportunity to promote companies from Poland at the “Rebuild Karabakh - 2022” exhibition. This is a really good chance for Polish companies to actually participate in restoration projects in Karabakh,” he said.

According to the ambassador, unfortunately, only one company could participate today, due to a short notice. This company is engaged in producing solutions to painting materials, but also various production solutions and techniques, due to their advanced laboratory.

“But tomorrow we are also going to have Polish-Azerbaijani business forum together with AZPROMO, where more Polish companies will join, and they are not only aiming at participating in projects in Karabakh, but in the country in general. Those companies that will present their business tomorrow in Baku are engaged in different spheres - from construction to supply and logistics, and so on,” he added.