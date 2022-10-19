Azerbaijan, Greece eye trade, investment promotion

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Greece have discussed the promotion of trade relations and investments between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, who is on a working visit to Baku.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the development of cooperation in the energy sector.

"During the meeting with Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece @KostasSkrekas, we discussed the promotion of the #trade relations and #investment-s between our countries, as well as the development of the cooperation in the field of #energy," Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in May 1992.

The embassy of Azerbaijan in the Hellenic Republic has been operating since April 16, 2004. The embassy of the Hellenic Republic in Azerbaijan was established on May 27, 1993.

In total, twenty-four documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Greece. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $435.7 million in 2021.