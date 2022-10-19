Azerbaijan exports 19.5m tons of oil from Jan to Sep 22

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 19.5 million tons of oil worth $14.8 billion in January-September 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

In the first nine months of the year, Italy was the primary importer of Azerbaijani oil, accounting for 7.5 million tons of oil worth $5.6 billion.

The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, India (1.6 million tons of oil worth $1.3 billion), Israel (1.8 million tons of oil worth $1.3 billion), the UK (926,011 tons of oil worth $752.5 million) and Croatia (799,127 tons of oil worth $687.1 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 359,203 tons of oil worth $211.9 million to Turkiye and 506,359 tons of oil worth $304.5 million to Ukraine in the first three quarters of 2022.

During the reporting months, the share of oil in the total structure of exports amounted to 50.4 percent.

In 2021, Azerbaijan exported 27.1 million tons of oil worth $13.2 billion. The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, Israel, Croatia, Germany, and Portugal. In addition, Azerbaijan produced 34.6 million tons of crude oil in 2021. The slight increase in oil production last year was primarily due to the gradual elimination of voluntary oil output cuts under the OPEC+deal.