Baku to host 27th Azerbaijan int'l construction exhibition

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku will host 27th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition on October 19-21, Azernews reports.

This year, 279 companies from 17 countries will take part in the exhibition. Among countries are Azerbaijan, Belarus, the Czech Republic, Germany, Britain, Hungary, Iran, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, the UAE, Russia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.

BakuBuild is the largest building and interiors trade show in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region. At the same time, it is an effective business platform for increasing the volume of sales and expanding sales throughout Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region.

Some B2B meetings are expected to be held on the second day of the exhibition.

Moreover, the photo gallery "Humans of construction" will display photography featuring the most influential and inspiring professionals working in the UK's built environment. The gallery will showcase an artistic and educational insight into the diversity, character, and fabric of the UK's construction industry.