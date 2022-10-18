Greek energy minister arrives in Baku over gas purchase

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas has arrived on a working visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the Greek minister is planning to hold meetings with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and other officials.

To note, this year Azerbaijani gas exports to Greece are projected to be at 1.1 billion cubic meters.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8, while a ceremony to inaugurate the (IGB) was held in Bulgaria on October 1.