Design work in connection with gas supply to Azerbaijan's liberated lands complete - Azeriqaz

By Trend

Design work has been completed in connection with the gas supply to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, General Director of Azeriqaz Production Union Ruslan Aliyev told Trend after the presentation ceremony of the 'Green' economy' book.

He noted that any kind of additional work in connection with this has not yet started.

"Azeriqaz is a member of the relevant commission under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan. Design work has been carried out in accordance with the plan. The launch date of the work on laying gas lines is still unknown," Aliyev said.