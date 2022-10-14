MUSIAD Azerbaijan continues working meetings in Uzbekistan

By Trend

Intensive working meetings of the delegation of MUSIAD [Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association] Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan continue, Trend reports on October 14 via the association.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation headed by MUSIAD Azerbaijan’s Deputy Board Chairman Sait Yinanc held meetings with representatives of official structures and businessmen.

During the visit to MUSIAD Uzbekistan, issues of mutual cooperation were discussed with the Board Chairman Serdar Kelebek and the board members.

Then a meeting was held with the Deputy Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Development Agency under the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Kholpayev and businessmen.

A meeting was also held with the Deputy Board Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Farhodjon Toshpulatov and businessmen, information was exchanged, and meetings were held in the B2B [business-to-business] format.

At all three meetings, issues of joint investments and enterprises, and projects that can be implemented by businessmen working in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were put on the agenda, and the first meetings were held.

Besides, during the visit, acquaintance with the textile exhibition of Uzbekistan took place.