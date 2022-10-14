Simson: IGB crucial for strengthening South East Europe’s internal energy market

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is a project of common interest, and we consider this interconnection as a crucial piece of infrastructure needed to diversity South East Europe and strengthen the internal energy market, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said, Azernews reports.

She recalled that the Bulgarian and Greek Regulatory Authorities have certified the operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, ICGB AD, as a transmission system operator (TSO) for gas, conditional to the project ICGB AD fulfilling some requirements related to its corporate governance.

“ICGB AD reported to the commission that it was taking several measures to finalize the works necessary for the commercial launch of the IGB,” she said.

Noting that the commission held regular contacts with the project company and regulatory authorities as well as the governments of Bulgaria and Greece throughout the project implementation, Kadri Simson added that the commission also closely monitored the final steps of project implementation, including those related to certification.

“As a result, the IGB has successfully been launched on October 1, 2022,” she noted.

Moreover, she emphasized that the commission has no evidence that the project implementation has been delayed due to obstruction, but is aware that there have been delays with constructing the pipeline and consequentially with receiving some final approvals required for the pipeline to enter into operation.

“Any deliberate obstruction could be considered a crime against the financial interests of the EU, which could potentially fall within the European Public Prosecutor’s remit,” she said.

Since the outset, the commission has provided political and financial support to the project. The project has received €45 million from the European Energy Program for Recovery and €29 million from structural funds. In addition, the project has received a partial exemption from third-party access rules. The commission has also approved state aid for public support and access to Bulgarian structural funds.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8, while a ceremony to inaugurate the (IGB) was held in Bulgaria on October 1.