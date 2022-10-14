Minister: Azerbaijan exports 8.3 bcm of gas to Europe in 9M2022

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has exported 8.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first nine months of 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

He noted that 6.1 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Turkiye and 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia in January-September.

Moreover, the minister added that gas export grew by 22.6 percent during this period.

"8.2 bcm of gas exported to Europe in 2021 were reached within 9 months of the current year. 8.3 bcm of gas was exported to #Europe in January-September. 6.1 bcm of gas was exported to #Türkiye and 1.9 bcm to #Georgia. During this period, #GasExport grew by 22.6%," Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

Earlier, the minister stated that Azerbaijan is expected to supply 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of 2022.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11 billion cubic meters.