Azerbaijan to participate in annual meetings of WB, IMF

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) delegation, including its Board Chairman Taleh Kazimov, will participate in the annual meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Azernews reports.

The delegation will participate in a number of events within the annual meetings, which will be held on October 12-18 in Washington.

"We left for a business trip to the #USA to take part in annual meetings of the World Bank (@WorldBank) and the International Monetary Fund (#IMF) and in a number of events and meetings within this framework to be held on 12-18 October 2022," Taleh Kazimov tweeted.

Azerbaijan joined the WB in 1992. Since then, the bank has financed over 50 projects with total commitments of $4.4 billion. It started economic cooperation in Azerbaijan to help increase the country’s institutional capacity and build efficient oil reserves management. The WB has always supported the large-scale reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on September 18, 1992. Since Azerbaijan's induction into the organization, the IMF has implemented several programs in Azerbaijan that foster economic growth.