Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates prospect of cooperation with Azerbaijan - ministry

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates the prospect of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation, Trend reports citing Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan on April 19-20, 2022, during which a number of documents was signed, including 'Declaration on strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan' and 'Memorandum on the establishment of Intergovernmental council' is of historical importance for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Both sides welcome the existing bilateral relations at a high level and confirm their determination to further deepen and strengthen the strategic partnership and political dialogue, as well as cooperation in various fields, the continuation of which is the 4th regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan that took place on August 15-16, 2022. During the meeting, a wide range of issues were discussed, such as the development of trade, economic, humanitarian cooperation, agriculture, transport and high technologies," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry noted that the return official visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan on October 11-12, 2022, during which the meeting of the First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan took place, is also of great importance.