Azerbaijan to auction property of DemirBank

By Trend

The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank CJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on November 2, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premise with an area of 2,389 square meters in Shaki city (6A Sabit Rahman street) will be put up for auction.

The starting price is 1.1 million manat ($882,352).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: 27 Badamdar Highway, Sabayil district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67