Azerbaijan working to improve human resources capacity in cybersecurity sector

Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service is working to improve human resources capacity in the cybersecurity sector, Azernews reports.

The service regularly analyzes the overall cybersecurity situation in the country, monitors information resources and systems, investigates requests from citizens and private organizations, and provides them with appropriate support.

Moreover, the service informs about current cyber threats and trains citizens, private and other organizations to combat them.

“An agreement was reached with the Information and Communication Technologies Industry Association on joint cooperation in the cybersecurity sector,” the service reports.

Remarkably, Azerbaijan continuously takes measures to prevent cyber threats and threats related to information security. In 2021, Azerbaijan ranked 40th among 194 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index.

Azerbaijan has developed a strategy for cybersecurity, which covers the years from 2019 to 2022. The strategy was developed based on the need to increase the level of national cybersecurity in Azerbaijan and reduce threats to information systems. It is planned to adopt a new strategy for the development of the Azerbaijani cybersecurity sector from 2022 to 2027.

The cybersecurity sector has been included in Azerbaijan’s development strategy until 2030.