Azerbaijani agency to hold SMB Fest exhibition fair

By Azernews





The last SMB Fest exhibition fair of this year will be held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The SMB Fest will be held on the territory of Baku Boulevard from 1000 to 1800 (GMT +4) on October 14-15.

More than 800 types of goods and services, including honey, confectionery, coffee, soft drinks, saffron, jams, handicrafts, textile products, books, paintings, and much more, of about 80 micro and small businesses will be presented at the fair.

The purpose of the SMB Fest is to expand marketing opportunities for products made by micro and small enterprises and to promote local production.

Additionally, as part of the festival, a culture and entertainment program will be organized.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan was established in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017. The agency charter and structure were endorsed by a presidential decree dated June 26, 2018.

As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.