Official: Azerbaijan providing great opportunities for foreign investors on liberated lands

Azerbaijan is offering great opportunities for foreign investors on its liberated lands, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said, Azernews reports per Trend.

He noted that the country is pursuing an open-door policy for foreign investors.

“Foreign investors in Azerbaijan enjoy the same rights as local entrepreneurs. The industrial zones in our country provide significant customs and tax benefits. They are also in close proximity to the Baku International Sea Trade Port,” he said.

The deputy minister underlined that attracting foreign investment is among the priorities of Azerbaijan’s policy. He added that the Alat FEZ holds a crucial role in engaging foreign investors.

“Industrial parks located on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories are an important mechanism for the implementation of the region’s economic potential and its reintegration into the country’s economy,” he said.

Noting that Azerbaijan’s historic victory marked the beginning of a new era in the development of both Azerbaijan and the region as a whole, he stated that at present, intensive mine clearance is underway. He added that infrastructure and communications are being reconstructed and economic and transport ties are being restored on these territories.

“Azerbaijan has already returned the first former IDPs to their native lands, general plans for the cities destroyed during the occupation have been prepared and approved,” he said.

Sahib Mammadov also mentioned that the Fuzuli International Airport has been put into commission and Zangilan International Airport will be commissioned in the near future.

“Construction work on the restoration of settlements is carried out using the concept of smart cities and villages,” he said.

The deputy minister added that special attention is paid to the use of alternative energy, and the concept of zero emissions, and all projects are implemented using modern technologies and environmental standards.